TerraClassicUSD Market Cap Hits $152.00 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 8% against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $152.00 million and $5.03 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00044859 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00030751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00014482 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000716 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,796,193,758 coins and its circulating supply is 9,791,026,111 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

