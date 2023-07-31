Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 160.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,277 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,290 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 22.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.30.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $29,089,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,109,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,730 shares of company stock valued at $13,544,679 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $266.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,306,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,731,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.23 billion, a PE ratio of 75.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.