Textron (NYSE:TXT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.20-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Textron from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Textron from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Textron in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research cut Textron from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Shares of Textron stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $76.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,041,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,757. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.55. Textron has a 1 year low of $58.03 and a 1 year high of $77.35.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. Textron had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Textron’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Textron will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.84%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Textron by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,161,000 after acquiring an additional 177,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Textron by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

