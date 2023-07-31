Tezos Achieves Market Cap of $797.12 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $797.12 million and $13.49 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00002858 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002014 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000958 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002455 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000990 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 968,179,589 coins and its circulating supply is 947,012,145 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.