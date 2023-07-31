The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Short Interest Update

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,400 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the June 30th total of 351,600 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 122,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

SAM traded up $52.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $366.10. 734,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 69.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $319.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.69. Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $296.27 and a 1 year high of $422.75.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $603.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.03 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Beer

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total value of $3,413,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,343.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total value of $536,568.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,636,865.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total transaction of $3,413,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,343.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 233.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth about $1,183,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SAM. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $364.00 to $349.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $274.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

About Boston Beer

(Get Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.