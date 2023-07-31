The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $101,609,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,630,000 after acquiring an additional 298,692 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Clorox by 38.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,216,000 after acquiring an additional 290,833 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Clorox by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 351,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,348,000 after acquiring an additional 239,298 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the first quarter worth about $37,400,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Clorox stock traded down $2.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $151.46. 950,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,065. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.33, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $124.58 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.24.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 813.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Clorox from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

