The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Lifted by One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 56.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $331.37. 2,268,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,832,969. The company has a market capitalization of $333.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.38.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

