The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.33-$0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $850.00 million-$950.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion. The Shyft Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.33-0.76 EPS.

The Shyft Group Price Performance

SHYF traded up $1.68 on Friday, hitting $15.11. 1,545,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,857. The Shyft Group has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $34.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.95.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $243.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.55 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Shyft Group will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHYF shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum cut shares of The Shyft Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of The Shyft Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of The Shyft Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Shyft Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in The Shyft Group by 240.5% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 62,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 44,132 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $450,000. State Street Corp increased its position in The Shyft Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,881,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in The Shyft Group by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 39,985 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in The Shyft Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 286,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group

(Get Free Report)

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.