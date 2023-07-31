The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,789 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,155 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,699,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,900,301. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.59. The company has a market capitalization of $99.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $87.63.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.