The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 8,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TRV traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $172.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,430. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.57. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

