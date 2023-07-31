The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.21.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEN. Citigroup cut their price objective on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Wendy’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $10,099,181.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,732,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,874,613.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wendy’s news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $12,033,648.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,176,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,338,503.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $10,099,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,732,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,874,613.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wendy’s

Wendy’s Trading Down 0.7 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,395,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $444,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,239 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,948,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $394,332,000 after purchasing an additional 425,575 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,989,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,447,000 after purchasing an additional 142,399 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,199,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,098,000 after purchasing an additional 20,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,911,000 after purchasing an additional 282,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $528.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.77 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 8.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.05%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Further Reading

