Theta Fuel (TFUEL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.48 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $267.79 million and approximately $5.48 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0430 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00044629 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00030665 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014457 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000786 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,227,441,009 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

