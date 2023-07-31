Timothy S. Cabral Sells 4,714 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,714 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $164,801.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,619.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Doximity Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOCS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,796. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $44.76. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.92, a P/E/G ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.95 and its 200-day moving average is $33.39.

Get Doximity alerts:

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Doximity had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $110.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 4th quarter worth about $461,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Doximity by 298.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 365,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,274,000 after buying an additional 274,053 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Doximity by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Institutional investors own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

DOCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Doximity from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Doximity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.89.

Doximity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.