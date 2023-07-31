Traders Purchase High Volume of Norwegian Cruise Line Call Options (NYSE:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 54,995 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 73% compared to the typical daily volume of 31,784 call options.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NCLH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.96.

In related news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $75,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,976.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $739,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,319.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $75,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,976.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 358,511 shares of company stock worth $6,654,392. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,673 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,141,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 254.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,193,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,300 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,079 shares during the period. 57.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $22.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,405,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,528,196. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.54. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.14. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 448.59% and a negative net margin of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

