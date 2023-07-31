Treasure Coast Financial Planning Sells 4,980 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Treasure Coast Financial Planning lowered its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,980 shares during the period. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Treasure Coast Financial Planning owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GTO. Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 580,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,377,000 after purchasing an additional 29,705 shares in the last quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,303 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 341,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,103,000 after purchasing an additional 11,503 shares in the last quarter.

GTO stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.43. 229,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,788. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.02. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.24 and a twelve month high of $49.56.

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

