Treasure Coast Financial Planning Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Treasure Coast Financial Planning trimmed its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the period. Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 192.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,562,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VXUS stock remained flat at $58.26 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,287,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,942. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.28 and its 200 day moving average is $55.78. The company has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.618 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.