Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 430 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Booking were worth $49,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton grew its stake in Booking by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Booking by 5.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $32.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,980.00. 251,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,968. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,715.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,598.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $3,017.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,060.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,265.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,883.85.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total value of $1,980,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,470,124.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total transaction of $1,980,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,470,124.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total transaction of $1,427,547.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,645,712.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $10,586,953. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

