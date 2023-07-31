Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 3,491 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $69,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 85,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,335,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 570,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,984 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $99.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,780,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,459,934. The firm has a market cap of $154.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.51. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 98.26%.

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

