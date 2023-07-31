Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $90.72 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,172,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,410 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $90,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $3,436,543,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,077,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,920,000 after purchasing an additional 25,077,300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,212,128,000 after purchasing an additional 23,532,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $31.83. The company had a trading volume of 20,106,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,019,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average is $30.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

