Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,732,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,420 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $64,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 254,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on WFC. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.6 %

WFC stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.88. 5,387,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,737,822. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.29. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

