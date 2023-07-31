Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 624,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.6% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $113,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $187.30. 2,540,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,720,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.26. The firm has a market cap of $257.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

