Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 2,811 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.05% of Gilead Sciences worth $54,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 560.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 56,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 48,011 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 62.6% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,556,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,856,373. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.49. The company has a market cap of $94.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.45.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.