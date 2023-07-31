Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 30,566 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 820,183 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,566 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $83,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 17.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 57,303 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 234.0% in the first quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 42,614 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 29,855 shares in the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 18.7% in the first quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 223,312 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $22,613,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 26,037 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,226 shares of company stock valued at $12,148,467 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:ABT traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,564,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,053,231. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $115.83. The firm has a market cap of $192.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ABT. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

