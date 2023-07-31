Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 5,202 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 579,508 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,202 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $57,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 18.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 3,352.5% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 747,156 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 725,515 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 65,771 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,519 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Societe Generale raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.2 %

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COP stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,509,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,145,971. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.07. The stock has a market cap of $142.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 16.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.