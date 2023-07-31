Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Trims Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,309 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $53,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $6,709,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $3.38 on Monday, reaching $445.62. The company had a trading volume of 911,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $112.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $456.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.25. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $381.55 and a 52-week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.88%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

