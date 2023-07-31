TTP Investments Inc. Invests $351,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 547 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. Broadcom comprises 0.3% of TTP Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in Broadcom by 94.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on AVGO shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Down 0.3 %

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVGO traded down $2.37 on Monday, hitting $897.42. 599,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,540,092. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $923.18. The company has a market cap of $370.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $843.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $695.44.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

