Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lessened its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $490.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.46.

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $444.70. The stock had a trading volume of 598,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,232. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.58 and a twelve month high of $556.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $453.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $496.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

