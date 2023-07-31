UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Price Target Raised to $75.00

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.00.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $70.66 on Thursday. UMB Financial has a 12 month low of $50.68 and a 12 month high of $99.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.12.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 19.95%.

In other news, Director Janine Davidson bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.56 per share, with a total value of $26,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,756.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 2,670.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the first quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 166.7% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Stories

