UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) PT Raised to $74.00 at Piper Sandler

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.00.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $70.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.12. UMB Financial has a 12-month low of $50.68 and a 12-month high of $99.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.95%.

In related news, Director Janine Davidson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,572 shares in the company, valued at $137,756.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in UMB Financial by 2,670.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in UMB Financial by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its position in UMB Financial by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

