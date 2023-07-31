United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Paragon Financial Partners Inc.

Paragon Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.0% of Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,580 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 36,752.8% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,349,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 461.5% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 784,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,426,000 after purchasing an additional 645,012 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.96.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.7 %

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

UPS traded down $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $186.54. 1,421,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,315,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.