United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered United States Antimony from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

United States Antimony Trading Up 2.8 %

UAMY opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. United States Antimony has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Antimony

United States Antimony ( NYSE:UAMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. United States Antimony had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 256,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 77,110 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,078,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 78,818 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 80,772.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,185,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169,155 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United States Antimony

(Get Free Report)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.