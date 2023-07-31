UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:UTSI opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.99. UTStarcom has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $5.03.

Institutional Trading of UTStarcom

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.16% of UTStarcom worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

