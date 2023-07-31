Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.99. The stock had a trading volume of 617,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,203. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.21 and its 200-day moving average is $75.82. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $80.04.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

