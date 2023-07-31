Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) is CX Institutional’s 8th Largest Position

CX Institutional reduced its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,828 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of CX Institutional’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. CX Institutional owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $26,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Investment Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $209.15. 100,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,021. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.00 and a 200 day moving average of $190.11. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $210.35.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

