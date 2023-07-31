Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) to Issue Dividend of $0.22 on August 4th

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.221 per share on Friday, August 4th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VTES traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.39. The stock had a trading volume of 25,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,584. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.30. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $99.68 and a 1-year high of $101.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $386,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $17,943,000.

About Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

