Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BND traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.46. 2,757,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,084,335. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.27. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $69.09 and a one year high of $77.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1844 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

