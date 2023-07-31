Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Holdings Boosted by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDXFree Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 879,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises about 7.6% of Hardy Reed LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hardy Reed LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $43,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Motco grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BNDX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.74. 2,542,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,638,109. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.76. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.87 and a 12 month high of $51.63.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

