Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 11.3% of Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $51,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,789,396 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,078,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,521,000 after buying an additional 1,899,703 shares during the period. Trustees of Dartmouth College purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,338,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,319.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,202,000 after buying an additional 1,354,965 shares during the period.

VTV stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.71. 2,002,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,266,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.18. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

