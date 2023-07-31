Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Lowers Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $268.86. 713,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $270.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.38.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.87 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDX. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Argus raised their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.14.

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

