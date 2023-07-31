Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Makes New $249,000 Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:META traded down $6.78 on Monday, hitting $318.70. The stock had a trading volume of 20,201,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,092,635. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $326.20. The stock has a market cap of $816.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,967.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,723 shares of company stock worth $9,884,328. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Argus raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.65.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

