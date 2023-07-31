Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,450 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.41. The company had a trading volume of 464,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,326. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.28 and its 200 day moving average is $84.49. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $98.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,530 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total transaction of $301,920.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,814.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,264 shares of company stock worth $375,521 and have sold 30,278 shares worth $2,770,408. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

