Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Trims Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 100.0% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PWR. DA Davidson upped their target price on Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.55.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PWR stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $201.42. The company had a trading volume of 503,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,868. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.25 and a fifty-two week high of $206.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.34 and its 200 day moving average is $170.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 59.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. Research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total transaction of $8,556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,562,660.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total transaction of $8,556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,562,660.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,074 shares of company stock valued at $42,242,506 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

