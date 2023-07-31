Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,153,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 261% from the previous session’s volume of 319,202 shares.The stock last traded at $23.21 and had previously closed at $23.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VREX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Varex Imaging in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Varex Imaging from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Varex Imaging Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.70 million, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average of $20.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.70 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 3.24%. Varex Imaging’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Varex Imaging news, Director Jay K. Kunkel sold 9,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $199,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,598 shares in the company, valued at $253,996.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Varex Imaging

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 239,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,082,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,885,000 after purchasing an additional 60,093 shares during the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

