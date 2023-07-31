Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,153,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 261% from the previous session’s volume of 319,202 shares.The stock last traded at $23.21 and had previously closed at $23.05.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
VREX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Varex Imaging in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Varex Imaging from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.
Varex Imaging Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.70 million, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average of $20.37.
Insider Buying and Selling at Varex Imaging
In other Varex Imaging news, Director Jay K. Kunkel sold 9,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $199,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,598 shares in the company, valued at $253,996.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Varex Imaging
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 239,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,082,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,885,000 after purchasing an additional 60,093 shares during the last quarter.
Varex Imaging Company Profile
Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.
