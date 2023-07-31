Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.21-0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $497-503 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $515.74 million. Varonis Systems also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.02-0.03 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on VRNS. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated an initiates rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.05.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

VRNS traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.70. 1,241,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,283. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 0.85. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $32.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average is $25.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.26 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 23.53% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 14,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

