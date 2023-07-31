Vectors Research Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Vectors Research Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lipe & Dalton boosted its position in Duke Energy by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

DUK stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.32. 1,412,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,430. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $113.67.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.82.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

