Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 258 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Vectors Research Management LLC reduced its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $12,316,867,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 97.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DLR. Barclays raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.36.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:DLR traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,713,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,539. The company has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $135.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.38.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 378.30%.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at $991,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

