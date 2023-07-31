Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 301 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vectors Research Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $459.04. 2,315,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,128,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $439.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $418.13.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.