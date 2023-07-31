Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 64 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Vectors Research Management LLC lessened its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,468,000 after buying an additional 1,235,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $215,125,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after buying an additional 457,383 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,318,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,168,000 after buying an additional 249,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 734,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,367,000 after buying an additional 248,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $2.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $335.38. The stock had a trading volume of 820,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,598. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $209.27 and a 12-month high of $348.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.66.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,784.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $305,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,687,705 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.00.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.