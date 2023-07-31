Vectors Research Management LLC Takes Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 211.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 197.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.45.

Shares of NYSE AGCO traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $133.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.94. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $145.53.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.82%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

