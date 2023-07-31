Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the June 30th total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,312.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,425 shares of company stock worth $3,078,109 over the last 90 days. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE VEEV traded up $2.82 on Friday, hitting $201.45. 402,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,641. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $232.26. The company has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 62.95, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.67.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $526.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $212.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.05.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

